Detectives identify suspects, obtain arrest warrants in connection with murder of 17-year-old in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified two suspects in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed last November in Waldorf.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Anthony Edward Small, 21, of Capitol Heights, Md. as he is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder alongside other related charges. Police said he is currently being held in another jurisdiction on an unrelated charge and awaiting extradition to Charles County.

Police also said an arrest warrant was also obtained for Tyliek Anthony Spence, 19, of Waldorf. Back on March 10, police said they located Spence in Oklahoma where he was later arrested.

Spence was extradited to Charles County on March 19 and served an arrest warrant, charging him with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit robbery, and other related charges.

On March 22, Spence was released on his own recognizance by a judge, police said.

Detectives Identify Suspects and Obtain Arrest Warrants in Connection with Murder Case on Amber Leaf Place - https://t.co/2yEhhViKEu — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) March 25, 2021

Back on Nov. 3, 2020, authorities were called to the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.

The 17-year-old victim, later identified as Daniel McClellan-Givens, died at a hospital in the county after medics transported him from the shooting scene, according to officials with the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives have determined that bullets struck McClellan-Givens during a shooting in a parking lot. After being shot, McClellan-Givens ran away from those who shot him and went to get help, according to CCSO officials.