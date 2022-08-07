5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit from Oxon Hill ends in crash involving bus in DC; 4 teens in custody

Two of the teens had superficial injuries, and the other three sustained non-life-threatening after the carjacking pursuit concluded.

WASHINGTON — Five people were injured, including four teens, following a pursuit Sunday morning that led through Prince George's County and ended with a crash in Southeast D.C., according to authorities.

Officials said the incident began when a police license plate scanner alerted to a car that had been carjacked Saturday, August 6th, from a shopping center located in the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, Md.

Officers from Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) spotted the vehicle around 8 a.m. along St. Barnabas road and Wheeler Road.

In a joint effort, PGPD and Forest Heights Police Department (FHPD) attempted a traffic stop, and the vehicle sped off. A vehicular pursuit ensued and concluded in Southeast D.C.

DC Police received a report of a traffic crash near the intersection of Alabama Avenue and Stanton Road Southeast around 8:15 a.m. Police say the crash involved a blue sedan, a Circulator bus, and a police cruiser.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The driver of the Circulator bus was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Drivers were advised to avoid the 1600 block of Alabama Avenue SE as both directions were closed due to the vehicle crash.

According to the FHPD, the four teens occupying the sedan were from 15 to 17 years of age. All four teens were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Two of the teens had superficial injuries, and the other two sustained non-life-threatening injuries after the police pursuit concluded.

Officials say the teens were taken into custody. A rifle and two handguns were recovered at the scene of the crash.