Police search for suspects in attempted armed carjacking caught on camera

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2022.
Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects accused of attempting to carjack a victim with a knife in Southeast D.C.
The incident happened on 1st Street Southeast, nearby Oxon Run Park, just before 5 p.m. on July 23. At the time of the incident, as the suspects approached the vehicle, the victim was sitting inside.
The suspects attempted to remove the victim from the vehicle at knifepoint, according to police, but the victim was able to drive away before they were able to take the vehicle.
The unidentified victim suffered minor injuries from the incident and received treatment.
During the incident, the suspects were captured on surveillance cameras attempting the carjacking. Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating the two people involved.
Anyone who can identify the individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
There have been 294 carjacking offenses in D.C. this year as of August 1. Compared to 2021, carjackings are up by 37% across the District.
In February, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a joint partnership to tackle the rise in carjackings. Their respective police departments started working together in the initiative to combat carjackings that often-crossed jurisdictional lines.
The partnership was developed after the Metropolitan Police Department formed a taskforce for carjackings in January 2021 and expanded on it a year later.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.