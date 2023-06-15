Woman and man shot in Northeast DC

At 11:22 a.m., police received a report of a shooting in the unit block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast.

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in Northeast D.C. on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

First responders found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. The man was conscious and breathing. No other information on the victims' conditions has been released.

The circumstances around what led to the shooting are under investigation.

The Violent Crimes Branch has been called to the scene.

The 300 block of 37th Street Southeast is closed in both directions and the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast is also closed in both directions.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more details become available.

