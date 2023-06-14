Deadly shooting in Adelphi under investigation

Police say one of the two victims has died.

ADELPHI, Md. — A deadly shooting in Adelphi, Maryland is under investigation on Wednesday.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the incident happened in the 7900 block of Riggs Road in Adelphi.

Detectives discovered two victims at the location. One of the victims has since died from their injuries.

Identification of the victim who died is pending the notification of next of kin.

Officers have not said what led up to the shooting or identified any motive.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

