DC Police investigate triple shooting in Southwest

No suspect information is available at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three people were shot in Southwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 100 block of Atlantic Street SW just after 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned three men had been shot. One of the men was not conscious or breathing when help arrived. The second victim was awake and breathing and the third victim was able to walk to a nearby firehouse.

There is no word on the current condition of any of the victims.

Police have not released any word on a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's 50411.

