Michigan man arrested outside of US Capitol posing as an Interpool officer

Jerome Felipe, a 53-year-old man from Flint, Michigan was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol early Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above was published on June 2, 2022.)

US Capitol Police arrested 53-year-old, Jerome Felipe, from Flint, Michigan who is also a former New York police officer Friday morning after they found him with a fake badge that was said to be from the "Department of the INTERPOL." Police say they also found Felipe with a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and additional ammunition.

Early Friday morning, around 5 a.m., police say that a Capitol Police patrol officer was talking with Felipe who was parked in 2017 Dodge Charger near Peace Circle on the west side of the US Capitol.

Police say that Felipe presented the fake badge and stated that he was a criminal investigator with the agency and further gave police permission to look through his car.

While searching his car, police discovered a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines and additional ammunition, but police say they did not find any "real guns."

Felipe faces charges for unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammo. Police say they are still investigating why Felipe was parked near the Capitol.