US Capitol Police officer charged with 6 counts related to on-duty crash, allegedly fleeing scene

WASHINGTON — An indictment against a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer was unsealed Friday, alleging that he pursued and crashed into a motorcycle, then left the scene, changed vehicles and lied about his involvement in the crash.

USCP Officer Thomas Smith, 44, is suspended without pay amid the criminal case and an administrative investigation by the USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility. He is expected to be arraigned on the charges in the District of Columbia within the next week.

According to the indictment, Smith was pursuing two motorcycles at a high rate of speed around 11:30 p.m. on June 20, 2020, when his cruiser collided with one of the motorcycles near Wisconsin Avenue and M Street, NW.

Smith is accused of driving his police vehicle in a reckless and dangerous manner, crashing his car into the victim and injuring him. He also is accused of knowingly driving away from the scene of the crash without rendering aid, alerting medical authorities, or taking any other reasonable steps to obtain help for the victim.

Following the crash, the indictment says, Smith falsified U.S. Capitol Police records to cover up his alleged misconduct. The indictment asserts Smith left the scene, changed vehicles and then lied about his involvement in the crash.

USCP policies prohibit police vehicle pursuits outside the Capitol grounds, except in emergencies and when approved by a supervisor.

The department revoked Smith’s police powers and suspended him without pay pending the outcome of the case. DC’s Metropolitan Police Department also started a criminal investigation because the crash happened in MPD’s jurisdiction.

“The public’s trust is critical for any law enforcement agency and integrity is the most important quality for any law enforcement officer,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a statement Friday.

The criminal charges include one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, one count of obstruction of justice, three counts of falsification of records and one count of false statements.