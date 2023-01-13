Suspect in Silver Spring McDonald's stabbing attacked 3 victims without warning, documents say

Theodore Bandy, 34, is being held without bond.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The suspect who police say stabbed three men at a Silver Spring McDonald's this week attacked the victims without warning, and the suspect is accused of stabbing another person last month, according to a probable cause statement filed in court.

The stabbing at the downtown McDonald's happened on Tuesday, almost one month to the day that another person was stabbed seemingly at random in Silver Spring.

On Dec. 12, 2022, the victim entered 7-Eleven located at 8484 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring. The victim was in the store for just a couple of minutes, and shortly after leaving, he was attacked.

Surveillance video from inside the 7-Eleven showed the suspect and victim were in the store at the same time but did not interact. Police said surveillance video of the stabbing itself showed the suspect run out of an alley at stab the victim in the back after leaving the store.

After being stabbed, the victim confronted the attacker, and police say the suspect said, "Don't f--- with me."

One month later on Jan. 10, three men were stabbed at a McDonald's and police say the suspect in both cases was the same person.

Just after 6:30 a.m., police say the suspect is seen on surveillance video sitting at a table alone with his food. Just three minutes later, the suspect approached the victims' table and quickly stabbed all three men, according to court documents.

One victim was stabbed on the left side of his chest, a second was stabbed in his left hand, and a third was stabbed in his left arm. The third victim told police that the suspect was aiming for his heart but the victim dodged the attacker.

The next day, officers canvassing the area showing the suspect's photo to people located a man fitting the suspect's description. Officers put the suspect in handcuffs, and documents show he told officers that he had a knife.

Police identified the suspect as Theodore Bandy, 34.

Documents say the credit and debit cards in Bandy's wallet matched those used by the suspect at the 7-Eleven and McDonald's.

Bandy is being held without bond.