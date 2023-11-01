Surveillance cameras capture images of suspects after 2 children are shot getting off Metrobus

These images were captured by a surveillance camera and shared with the public in hopes that someone will recognize them and contact detectives.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — One man has been arrested and police continue to search for several suspects following a shooting that left two children injured as they were getting off a Metrobus Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting was reported in the area of 14th Street and Fort Stevens Drive just before 4:15 p.m.

In a press conference Wednesday night, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said several people got onto the Metrobus and began to assault another person onboard. The fight later moved off the bus and onto the sidewalk and street, where one person involved in the fight took out a gun and opened fire.

Contee said two children, ages 6 and 9, were shot. The young boy and girl were getting off the bus when they were shot. A third victim, only identified as a man, was found at a nearby apartment, according to Contee.

All three were taken to area hospitals for help with serious injuries and are expected to survive.

The man who was injured in the shooting is accused of being part of the original altercation while armed with a knife. He has been identified as 32-year-old Stephen Perdomo.

Perdomo has been arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

Police say the shooter ran away following the shooting and has not been apprehended.

MPD and @ATFWashington seek the public's assistance in identifying the below pictured suspects in reference to the shooting that occurred last night in the 6000 block of 14th Street, NW.



Have info? 202-727-9099/ text 50411



Release: https://t.co/v76L2CAzA2 pic.twitter.com/tRxZXoCpiq — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 12, 2023

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) shared images of the suspects wanted in connection to the shooting. These images were captured by a surveillance camera and shared with the public in hopes that someone will recognize them and contact detectives.

Anyone with information can call investigators at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line anonymously at 50411.