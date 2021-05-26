Maserati driver caught on camera shooting at car in DC road rage incident

Police released the heart-stopping video in hopes that it will lead to the arrest of the driver.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department released new surveillance video that shows a man firing at a car with a woman and child inside.

The video shows the incident that happened on May 19. In the video, a man is seen getting out of a Maserati, taking out a gun and firing. The woman was shot and later crashed.

The man fired at the car multiple times in the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE. He's seen in the video moving backward as he shoots, eventually pointing the gun in the other direction before getting back in his car and simply driving away.

Police have been searching for the man and his vehicle since it happened, just after 5 p.m. last week. The woman survived, and police said the child in her car was not hit by gunfire, but did suffer some cuts in the crash.

It's D.C.'s second high-profile road rage shooting in as many months. Both are still unsolved.

Last month, a woman, captured on camera in surveillance images released by MPD, shot a man in the head on Massachusetts Avenue between the Naval Observatory and the National Cathedral. The man did not survive, and police are still searching for the woman in that case.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the driver of the Maserati, that they say offers a more unique vehicle when searching for a person of interest. They are also offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.