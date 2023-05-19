Maryland woman sentenced to prison for distribution of child pornography

Shemara Shay Mack-Smith is also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A 42-year-old Maryland woman was sentenced on Friday to more than nine years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for the distribution of child pornography.

Shemara Shay Mack-Smith is also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to one of the minor victims in this case.

According to court documents, in April of 2020, a concerned citizen reported to police that he had met Mack-Smith at a friend's house in D.C. where she showed him child pornography and told him that she was sexually attracted to children.

The concerned citizen also told law enforcement that, while exchanging messages with Mack-Smith, she sent him several videos depicting the sexual abuse of children as young as toddlers.

During the ongoing investigation, in May of 2023, Mack-Smith distributed several images of child pornography to an undercover officer.

A search warrant was executed at Mack-Smith's home on May 8, 2020.

Detectives recovered numerous devices belonging to Mack-Smith, including an Apple iPhone 11, that contained several videos and images depicting the sexual abuse of young children.