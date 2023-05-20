Maryland man killed in SE DC shooting

Police have identified the victim in this case as 36-year-old Little Price Jr. of Bladensburg, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after discovering a man shot to death in Southeast D.C.

At 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to the 3400 block of Stanton Road after receiving reports of the sounds of gunshots.

At the scene, officers located a man who had been shot.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the victim dead.

Police say the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim has since been identified as 36-year-old Little Price Jr., of Bladensburg, Maryland.

