Police: Man who shot, killed Alexandria man in Georgetown arrested in Jamaica

Nearly seven months after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in Georgetown, police say the man suspected of pulling the trigger has been arrested in Jamaica.
Police say the deadly shooting happened in the heart of Georgetown on January 31, 2022. The victim was identified as Tarek Boothe of Alexandria, Virginia.
WUSA9 has learned Boothe once worked as a line cook at the 1789 Restaurant and Bar just blocks from where he was killed. Police said Boothe was sitting on a retaining wall around 33rd and M Streets, Northwest when the suspect approached him. Investigators said the two got into an argument, a struggle ensued, Boothe was shot and the suspect ran.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the United States Marshals Service Florida and Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, Maryland, in Kingston, Jamaica. Police say Ranje is now going through the extradition process and will be returned to Washington, D.C. where he will be charged with first-degree murder while armed.
