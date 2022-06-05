Man shot, killed while sitting at stoplight in Prince George's County

Officers claim the victim, identified as 33-year-old Javon Washington, was sitting at a stoplight when a black SUV pulled up next to him and fired multiple shots.

BOWIE, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in his car Thursday night.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Enterprise Road and Annapolis Road.

Washington was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died.

Detectives are working to find a suspect in this case and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may reach out via Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. Tips can also be sent through the P3 Tips mobile app.

