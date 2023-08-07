Man killed inside Silver Spring parking garage on same day that free parking ends

An unidentified man was found shot to death inside a public parking garage near Thayer and Silver Spring Avenues.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man was killed in a shooting inside a Silver Spring parking garage early Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Police.

At 2:40 a.m., Montgomery County's 911 center received multiple calls for shots fired inside Public Parking Garage 3, near Thayer and Silver Spring Avenues. Officers found a man on the first level of the garage who had been shot, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County Police said they do not yet have a suspect lookout or motive for the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. The man killed has not yet been identified, as police are working to notify his family.

MCP is investigating a shooting in the area of Silver Spring and Thayer Avenues. One person is shot, and the area has been secured. More information will be released when it is available. pic.twitter.com/HlLvFbADJO — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) July 8, 2023

The shooting comes on the same day that free parking ended in parts of Montgomery County. As of July 8, drivers who use the county's parking garages, lots and street meters in Bethesda and Silver Spring have to pay on Saturdays.

The funds obtained from the new parking fees will be used to pay for enhanced security measures including improved lighting and cameras at parking facilities in Bethesda, Silver Spring, and Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

The new fees were prompted by the death of Charles Reynolds who was killed inside a stairwell of the parking garage on Wayne Avenue in downtown Silver Spring on Dec. 21, 2022. He had just finished dinner with his wife and daughters and was dropping some leftovers off in the car when he was shot.

In a press conference in May, MCPD Chief Marcus Jones said his detectives have been left stumped on a motive or suspects involved.

"We'd really like to see someone come forward," Reynolds' wife, Karis Hastings, said. "Nothing is going to bring him back, but finding the person who did this would at least make the community feel a bit safer again."