Free Saturday parking to end in Downtown Silver Spring and Bethesda

Starting July 8, drivers will have to pay to use Montgomery County's Parking garages, lots and street meters.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Parking will no longer be free on Saturdays in certain parts of Montgomery County starting this weekend.

Beginning July 8, drivers who use the county's parking garages, lots, and street meters in Bethesda and Silver Spring will now have to pay on Saturdays.

"I come visit my mom. She lives right there, and usually on Saturdays we don't pay. So this is interesting to know so we don't get our car towed," one driver told WUSA9 in downtown Silver Spring.

Signs have gone up inside parking garages warning drivers of the upcoming changes.

"I think we all like to have things for free, but parking does cost money. I think we are lucky to have the parking facilities we have, and if it's going towards security, I can live with that," said Alan Hoffman as he was exiting a parking garage in downtown Silver Spring.

Parking rates and hours effective July 8 in Downtown Bethesda and Silver Spring will be:

Downtown Bethesda:

On-street: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.: $2.25 per hour

Surface lot parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: $2 per hour

Garage parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: $1.75 per hour or less

Downtown Silver Spring:

On-street parking: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.: $2 per hour

Surface lot parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: $1.25 per hour

Garage parking: Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: $1.25 per hour or less

The funds obtained from the new parking fees will be used to pay for enhanced security measures including improved lighting and cameras at parking facilities in Bethesda, Silver Spring, and Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Department of Transportation.

The new fees were prompted by the death of Charles Reynold who was killed inside a stairwell of the parking garage on Wayne Avenue in downtown Silver Spring in December.

Montgomery County officials have yet to release a date about when the increased security changes will be implemented at the parking facilities.