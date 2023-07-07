Man shoots, kills another man during argument then calls 911 and turns himself in

Fairfax County Police are continuing to investigate the relationship between two men involved in the fight and shooting, but they suspect they may be brothers.

HERNDON, Va. — A 37-year-old man has died following an argument with another man in an apartment parking garage. Police believe the two men knew each other.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, Fairfax County Police officers responded to the top floor of a parking garage at the Ovation at Arrowbrook apartment complex on Landers Street in Herndon. Once on scene, police found a man with gunshot wounds. They gave him first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

While officers were investigating the crime scene, a 911 call was placed by another man, who officers identified as a suspect. The 40-year-old man was taken into custody, and faces charges.

Police believe the two men knew each other, and had an argument that led to the deadly shooting.

"Detectives are ... continuing to investigate the relationship between the two men, who might be brothers," Fairfax County Lieutenant Jim Curry said Friday morning.

Neither of the men's names have been released yet. Fairfax Police also said no weapon has yet to be found at the shooting scene, but they are continuing to execute their search warrant, interview nearby witnesses and community members.

Watch here for the update from the scene. Prelim, the victim & suspect were known to each other and may be related. Suspect in custody and updates will be provided later today. pic.twitter.com/XANDUAmpCS — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 7, 2023