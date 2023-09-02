Guilty plea for DC rapper in Tysons Corner Mall shots fired incident

Noah Settles, aka "No Savage," pleaded guilty to four charges in court Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYSONS, Va. — A D.C. rapper accused of firing shots inside a crowded mall over Father's Day weekend pleaded guilty to four charges in court on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Noah Settles, who goes by the name "No Savage" in YouTube videos viewed millions of times, fired three shots in the middle of Tysons Corner Mall on June 18, 2022, sending hundreds of shoppers running for their lives. No one was shot.

The 23-year-old rapper entered guilty pleas for three charges of malicious discharge in an occupied dwelling and one firearm charge. He was facing three other charges related to the shooting, but those charges were dropped as a result of the plea agreement.

Even though Settles entered guilty pleas Thursday, he is not admitting guilt. Under the agreement, he is acknowledging that if the case went to trial, the Commonweath's Attorney's office had enough evidence to convict him.

Prosecutors played new video in court Thursday, which showed a rival group in white shirts. The prosecution says in the video you can see the white-shirt group taunting Settles, and Settles responds, "I'm going to crush you."

In a second video played Thursday, Settles is seen raising the gun and firing three times.

Police said Settles had been in a fight earlier with rival D.C. gang members. In an earlier court hearing, defense attorney Peter Greenspun said if Settles fired those three shots, it was merely reckless, not malicious, as prosecutors alleged.

Related Articles Grand jury to hear evidence against DC rapper accused of firing shots in Tysons Corner mall



On Thursday, Greenspun said the group in white shirts were the aggressors in the case.

"His reaction was to find a way to get away, and that's when the shots were fired," Greenspun said.

Under the plea deal agreement, Settles faces up to 33 years in prison. He is expected to be sentenced on June 23, 2023.