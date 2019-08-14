HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was shot and killed in the stairwell of an apartment building in Prince George's County, Maryland late Tuesday night, police said.

Around 10 p.m., officials said they were called to the 4200 block of Oglethorpe Street for reports of shots fired.

When they got there, they found a man in an apartment building stairwell. He was shot multiple times in the upper body.

First responders tried to save him, but he died.

At this time, police have not identified the victim or provided any information about the suspect.

According to Google Maps, the victim was found in an apartment building less than a 10-minute walk away from Hyattsville Middle School.

The Prince George's County Police Department and the Hyattsville Police Department investigating this incident.

No additional information has been released at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

Anyone with information should call PGPD's Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Caller's wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Solvers at 1 (866) 411-TIPS (8477). Detectives are asking any neighbors with surveillance or doorbell cameras to contact them as well.

