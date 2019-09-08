PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are looking for a first-degree murders suspect in Prince George's County. Police said the suspect is potentially naked.

According to police, some Landover residents were being asked to shelter in place while officials search for the suspect.

Police said the suspect fled federal authorities today from a home in the 1900 block of Belle Haven.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Duron Hudson, according to police.

Additional, police said he wasn't wearing clothes at the time. But it's possible he is now wearing clothes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

