Man dies after car intentionally set ablaze in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman intentionally set fire to a car on Memorial Day in Southeast D.C. A man died from his injuries two days later.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Arson Task Force, which includes Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are investigating the homicide that occurred on May 29 in the 3900 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of an assault with a person on fire.

At the scene, officers located a man and woman suffering from burns suffered from the flames inside the car. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police say the woman was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Two children were also inside the car at the time of the fire and sustained no injuries. Both children, aged 1 and 2, were taken to an area children's hospital for examination following the incident.

After an investigation, detectives discovered that the suspect had approached the parked car, doused it with a flammable liquid, and then set it on fire.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly after by responding officers.

Two days after the fire, the man died due to his injuries, the police department announced Tuesday evening. He has been identified as 64-year-old Derek Hamilton of Southeast, D.C.

Police arrested and charged a 49-year-old D.C. woman with assault with intent to kill in this case.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was the result of a dispute and the victims and suspect are known to each other.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is currently working with the US Attorney’s Office to pursue upgraded charges against the suspect in this case.