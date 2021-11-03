National Guard member found dead in Marriott hotel in DC

Metropolitan Police officers received a call some time after midnight Thursday about the incident.

WASHINGTON — A National Guard member responsible for protecting the U.S. Capitol was found dead early Thursday morning at the Marriott hotel in Northwest D.C., according to Joint Task Force D.C.

The service member died due to an apparent medical emergency, officials said. He was not on duty at the time of the incident.

Metropolitan Police officers received a call some time after midnight that a man was dead at the JW Marriott hotel located on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, D.C. police said.

At this time, the events leading up to the service member's death are unknown.

Police are at the scene investigating the circumstances.

Officials said they will not release the name of the Guard member until his next of kin are notified of his death.