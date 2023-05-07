DC man charged with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with adult, child

Freddy Alvarez, 28, is charged with second-degree child sex abuse and misdemeanor sexual abuse.

WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man from Washington, D.C. faces charges after police say he engaged in unwanted sexual contact with an adult and child on the Fourth of July.

Freddy Alvarez of Northwest, D.C. is charged with second-degree child sex abuse and misdemeanor sexual abuse for his alleged involvement in the following incident.

At 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an adult and child were walking in the 1300 block of Fort Stevens Drive in Northwest Washington when a suspect approached them.

Police say this is when the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the juvenile victim and adult victim. Detectives have not said exactly what this behavior was.

On Wednesday, detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division and the Sexual Assault Unit arrested and charged Freddy Alvarez in connection to this case.

Police have not said when Alvarez is expected to appear in court next.

The investigation into this sex offense is active and ongoing.

