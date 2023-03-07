Man wanted in sexual battery in Fairfax Co. connected to May attempted sexual assault

Detectives believe there may be a possible link between this attack and a May 18 sexual assault.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man they say put a woman in a chokehold while sexually assaulting her in Chantilly. Detectives believe the suspect may also be wanted for a second assault in May.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14500 block of Northeast Place around 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman and her mother were outside. The victim's mother went to visit a neighbor's house when the suspect walked up and grabbed at the woman in an intimate area and put her in a chokehold.

When the victim's mother ran towards the assault, the man ran away. Police were unable to find the suspect.

Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau are investigating and advise residents in the area to expect an increased police presence.

The suspect is described as a tall man in his 40s with a medium build and straight black hair. The man was last seen wearing a black hat, gray shirt, dark pants and a surgical-style face mask.

Video from a neighbor's home security camera captured the man as he was running away. Detectives believe there may be a possible link between this attack and a May 18 sexual assault.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). pic.twitter.com/RQKHcl9XD4 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 3, 2023

In the May 18 assault, investigators say a man was able to get into a home in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle and tried to sexually assault a woman inside. The woman was able to get away and call police but the suspect left before officers arrived.