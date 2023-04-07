Police search for suspect in multiple sexual abuse cases in DC

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect they say is wanted in connection to multiple misdemeanor sexual abuse cases in D.C.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of 19th Street, Northwest around 7:30 p.m. on June 1.
When they arrived, they learned a man has inappropriately touched the victim. The suspect left before police arrived.
More than three weeks later, police were called to the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest around 9:45 a.m. on June 29.
When officers arrived, they learned the same suspect from the June 1 incident had inappropriately touched another person. The suspect was gone when police arrived.
Investigators released images of the suspect that were captured by nearby surveillance cameras in each incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tipline at 50411.
