Juvenile stabbed in Potomac, Maryland

POTOMAC, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a stabbing involving a juvenile that occurred Thursday evening in Potomac, Maryland.

Police received a call regarding a person suffering from a stab wound in the 11000 block of Cripplegate Road on Thursday.

After arriving at the scene of the incident, detectives discovered the person stabbed was a juvenile boy. He was taken to an area hospital following the stabbing with minor injuries to be checked out.

The Montgomery County Department of Police believe the incident is isolated and that there is currently no danger or ongoing threat to the community.

The stabbing is believed to have occurred inside a rather large home in an affluent area of Potomac, Maryland.

Police have not identified the victim in this case or any possible suspects. There is no word yet as to if charges will be filed against anyone for the stabbing.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

