DC Police release video of person of interest connected to stabbing death of Jasmine Star Parker

WASHINGTON — Police released a video of a person they believe is connected to the stabbing death of a transgender woman earlier this year.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were flagged down by neighbors near the intersection of Gallaudet Street Northeast and Providence Street Northeast in Ivy City around 3 a.m. on Jan. 7.

Officers stopped and found 36-year-old Jasmine 'Star' Parker suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS were called to help Parker but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weeks after her death, police released video of a person and vehicle of interest captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on who the person in the video may be or where to find them is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's anonymous tip line at 50411.

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.

WUSA9 attended a memorial for Parker last month.

"Say her name!" yelled trans advocate Earline Budd.

"Jasmine Parker!" the crowd yelled back.

Jasmine Star's sister told WUSA9 she couldn't understand why anyone would hurt her sister, let alone take her life.

"She wasn't the type of person that did things to people. I don't understand why. What did she do to deserve this? I'll never understand that," said Witherspoon.

