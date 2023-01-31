Police investigate stabbing in Manassas

The stabbing occurred in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department are investigating a stabbing that occurred Tuesday.

Police say the stabbing happened in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive in Rockville, Maryland.

Drivers nearby were being asked to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. An increased police presence was expected in the area.

Detectives claim the incident appears to be isolated and not random.

Police have not identified who was stabbed or a suspect in this case. They have also not revealed why the stabbing occurred nor the condition of the victim.

The investigation into the stabbing remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703-257-8000 or 911 immediately.

The Manassas City Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing in the 8600 block of Carlton Drive. Please avoid the area and be on alert for increased police presence. The incident appears to be isolated and not random. pic.twitter.com/oppEYShCcQ — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) February 1, 2023

READ NEXT: One killed in crash on Suitland Parkway in Maryland

One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash on Suitland Parkway in Maryland on Tuesday, the U.S. Park Police said.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Suitland Parkway, east of Meadowview Drive, the police department said.