Judge denies bond for man accused of killing DC woman in front of 8-year-old son

Marilyn Walker-Gresham was in the car when a bullet struck and killed her sister, Pamela Thomas. Walker-Gresham says she's forgiven her sister's killer.

Bond was denied Saturday for a 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting Pamela Thomas, 54, on Feb. 9 in front of her 8-year-old son.

Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday that Dion Lee, 22, of Northeast D.C. was arrested Friday morning in connection to Thomas' death. Lee faces charges for first-degree murder while armed.

According to MPD, Lee and another person from a "rival neighborhood" were running in the 500 block of Division Avenue Northeast when Lee began shooting at the other person. A bullet struck Thomas who was riding in a car with her son, Rufus, and her sister, Marilyn Walker-Gresham, all of whom were on their way to a birthday party.

Investigators said Friday they hoped the arrest brought some closure to Thomas' family.

Lee made his initial appearance in court Saturday afternoon. After he was denied bond by a judge, WUSA9 spoke to Thomas' sister, Walker-Gresham, about how the family is handling the news of this arrest.

“I miss her, you know, and I'm so glad that they got the guy off the street,” Walker-Gresham said. “I forgive him but he has to pay for where he done.”

Walker-Gresham said the judge's decision to deny bond is a small victory for her family, adding there are no true winners in this case.

Having witnessed her sister's death, Walker-Gresham said she is still traumatized when she gets in a vehicle.

“When I get in my vehicle now ... I still, you know, look around,” she said.

Walker-Gresham said she hopes the man accused of killing her sister understands the impact of his decisions.

“See young man, I hope that you understand the condition and ... and the grief that we — my family — are going through,” she said. “I just say to you that ... while [you're] behind those bars, ask God for forgiveness. You know he'll forgive you.”