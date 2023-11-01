Police recover body believed to be missing Woodbridge man; 2 suspects arrested

Police said a body they believe to be Jose Abelino Guerrero, 20, was found in Maryland after he went missing in Virginia.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Two suspects have been arrested in the case of the Woodbridge man who has been missing since December, and investigators believe they've recovered the man's body, the Prince William County Police Department said Thursday night.

Jose Abelino Guerrero, 20, was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2022. His family has been desperately trying to find the new father since he disappeared.

Two days after being reported missing, Guerrero's car was located in the area of Bel Air Road and Jeffries Road, and police said there was evidence of a struggle and blood found inside.

After that, the police department upgraded his missing person's case to "endangered."

Over the following weeks, police conducted multiple searches. Detectives eventually identified two persons of interest in connection to Guerrero's disappearance.

Police obtained a search warrant and executed it at a home located in the 14000 block of Matthews Drive in Woodbridge, where police said the suspects were located and detained.

Police said the investigation revealed the victim and suspects arranged to conduct a drug deal on Dec. 21, 2022. During the transaction, an altercation occurred, and police said the victim was stabbed multiple times and presumably died from his injuries.

The suspects, according to police, then drove the victim’s body to Prince George’s County, Maryland and dumped it.

On Thursday, Prince William County detectives coordinated with Maryland authorities to locate and recover the body.

The body has since been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Maryland for an autopsy and confirmation on the identity, police said Thursday night.

Investigators believe the body belongs to 20-year-old Guerrero.

The two suspects, identified as Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, 19, of Woodbridge, and a 17-year-old boy who lives in Woodbridge, were arrested in connection to Guerrero’s death, police said.

Ramirez is being held without bond and is facing a murder charge as well as a charge of stabbing in commission of a felony.