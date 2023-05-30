Howard County Police respond to apparent murder-suicide

Police believe that Michael Bassler, 25, shot and killed his brother Stephen Bassler, 15, and then shot and killed himself.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, Md. — Two brothers are dead after an apparent domestic murder-suicide in Howard County, Maryland on Tuesday, detectives say.

At 1 p.m., officers with the Howard County Police Department responded to a home in the 5200 block of Five Fingers Way in Columbia for an incident that appeared to be a domestic murder-suicide.

At the scene, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Through preliminary investigation, police believe that Michael Bassler, 25, shot and killed his brother Stephen Bassler, 15, and then shot and killed himself.

Police claim both lived at the home on Five Fingers Way.

Detectives say there is no indication that anyone else was involved in the incident. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time.

WATCH NEXT:

Police are investigating after they say a good Samaritan was beaten by a man after trying to stop that same man from allegedly assaulting a woman he had been fighting with moments earlier.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers were called to the 2800 block of Wilson Boulevard just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday.