Mental health resources in the DMV

Don't be afraid to ask for help. There is always hope.

WASHINGTON — Sometimes, the hardest part of getting your mental health back on track is asking for help.

So we have compiled a list of national and local mental health resources that offer free or reduced-priced services.

We believe asking for help shouldn't be scary.

It's time to prioritize yourself, because you're worth it.

National Resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for those in crisis 24/7 simply by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255.

Veterans Text Line

The Veterans Crisis Line is a free, confidential resource that connects veterans 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a trained responder. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press or text to 838255.

LGBTQ+ National Hotline

The hotline provides a safe anonymous and confidential space where callers can talk about a variety of issues which include but are not limited to: coming out issues, gender and/or sexuality identities, relationship concerns, bullying, workplace issues, HIV/AIDS anxiety, safer sex information, suicide, and much more. Call 1-888-843-4564.

The Trevor Project

The Trevor project aims to end suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning young people. TrevorLifeline/Chat/Text: 24/7 support via phone, text, or online instant messaging.

DC Resources:

Department of Behavioral Health

The department helps prevent, treat and support recovery from mental health and substance use disorders. Call 1-888-793-4357 to connect with a mental health or substance use disorder provider near you. 

Emergency Psychiatric Services

The Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program is a 24 hour/seven day a week operation that provides emergency psychiatric services and extended observation beds for individuals 18 years of age and older. Call 202-673-9319.

Drug Rehab Center Database

Drug Rehab Services has compiled a searchable list of drug rehab centers in D.C. and other resources including residential treatment and detox centers. Over 70 types of services are covered in the database.

Arlington Resources:

Emergency Mental Health Services 

Anyone living, working or visiting Arlington experiencing a mental health emergency is eligible for services. Call 703-228-5160 or go to Emergency Services at 2120 Washington Blvd. CR2 provides 24-hour rapid response to children, youth and adults facing a mental health or substance use crisis who may be at risk for hospitalization

Outpatient Mental Health Services

Services available for adults with mental health or substance abuse challenges. Just call 703-228-5150. 

Alexandria Resources:

Adult Mental Health Outpatient Services 

Services available to residents of the City of Alexandria in-person or via tele health. Please call 703-746-3535 for more information and to be screened for eligibility.  

24-Hour Emergency Mental Health Services 

Emergency Services provides 24-hour intervention for persons experiencing a mental health or substance use disorder related crisis. Call 703-746-3401 for emergency assistance.  

Fairfax County Resources: 

Community Services Board 

Counseling, medication, crisis response, and other services for people of all ages with mental health concerns. Call 703-383-8500 for assistance. 

Merrifield Center

Emergency and crisis services available 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Walk-in emergency psychiatric services available at the center located at 8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive. For services, call 703-573-5679

Mobile Crisis Units 

This is an emergency mental health program that provides on-scene evaluation, treatment and crisis intervention in the community. Call 703-573-5679.

Woodburn Place Crisis Care

The Wellness Circle Crisis Stabilization Unit is a 16-bed regional facility that provides an alternative to psychiatric hospitalization for Northern Virginia residents. Services are accessed through local Community Services Boards. Call 703-205-9452 for more information.

Diversion to Detox

A mobile team of CSB staff which respond to police and community requests to intervene at the scene of a potential arrest to refer the individual instead to detoxification services. Available from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily. Call 703-502-7000

Montgomery County Resources:

Outpatient Adult Mental Health Program 

The Adult Mental Health Program is an outpatient mental health program which provides services, including individual and group psychotherapy, office based case management, and psychiatric medication monitoring to low-income residents who are experiencing serious mental illness and who are unable to access the public mental health system due to lack of public benefits or their immigration status or income. Call 240-777-1770 for more information. 

24-Hour Crisis Center

The Crisis Center provides free crisis services 24-hours a day/365 days a year. Services are provided by phone 240-777-4000 or in-person at 1301 Piccard Drive in Rockville, with no appointment needed.

Prince George's County Resources:

Behavioral Health Outpatient Services 

The Behavioral Health Clinic offers substance abuse and mental health counseling and treatment services to Prince George’s County residents. Call 301-583-5920 to make an appointment.

Prince William County Resources:

Intensive Adult Mental Health Services 

The program helps adults with serious mental illness, who live in the community and require community-based services, to achieve and maintain their maximum level of independence. The program is intended to prevent psychiatric hospitalizations, decrease involvement with the criminal justice system, promote successful community living and foster maximum independence. Call 703-792-7800.

Emergency Services 

Offers crisis intervention, emergency evaluations to determine the need for inpatient psychiatric admission and short-term out-patient treatment. Call 703-792-4200.

