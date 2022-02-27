'You don’t want to hear about things like that happening' | Man found dead inside a home, woman brought in for questioning in Frederick Co.

According to investigators, a call for a shooting at a home along the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road came in around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

GREEN VALLEY, Md. — A woman was brought in for questioning on Sunday after Frederick County deputies responded to a home for a shooting and found a man dead inside.

According to investigators, a call for a shooting at a home along the 13200 block of Penn Shop Road came in around 11 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they called for anyone inside to come out.

Police then said a woman came outside and cooperated with officers before they entered the home and found a man dead inside.

The woman was then taken to the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

As of Sunday night, no information about the woman or man had been released by investigators.

The exact circumstances of the death also remained unknown.

Investigators added that there was no threat to the public.

However, for hours on Sunday, police tape surrounded the home.

Three officers could be seen in the driveway, with two of them entering the house every so often.

Kayla Wilson lives a few doors down from the home where the shooting was reported and said it was concerning to hear about the police response.

"I didn’t see anything. I found out through a text from a friend," she said. "You just don’t want to hear about things like that happening anywhere, let alone three doors down.”

While Penn Shop Road can get busy during times of the day, Wilson described the neighborhood as quiet with residents who often keep to themselves.

She told WUSA 9 that she didn't know the people inside the home where police responded but she hoped investigators could figure out what happened.

"Hopefully they get to the bottom of it and get some answers for the family," Wilson said.