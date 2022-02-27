Man in Fredrick, Maryland charged for child abduction

Officials say the children's father followed the suspect after he removed them from their residence.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland man has been arrested for the abduction of two young children from their home in Frederick County Saturday afternoon.

Officials say deputies responded to the 8200 block of Reich's Ford Road in Frederick around 3:45 p.m. for a call of an abduction in progress.

Investigators soon learned, the father of the two children taken from the residence was following the suspect.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Wade Schultz, age 40, of Frederick, parked his vehicle in a nearby business parking lot.

When deputies approached the vehicle, Schultz got out of the vehicle an opened the back door letting out a Rottweiler dog.

While this unfolded, deputies identified one of the children in the backseat of the vehicle.

Investigators were able to determine through conversation with the children's father and Schultz that Schultz had no relation or rights to the children. Schultz was placed in custody and transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Schultz faces two counts of abduction for children under 12, two counts of kidnapping for children under 16, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of home invasion, 3rd-degree burglary, trespassing on posted property, and 2nd-degree assault.