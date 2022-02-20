x
Maryland

Police search for a missing man in Frederick, Maryland

Frederick police are looking for Charles Frazier who went missing Feb. 19.
Credit: Frederick Police Department
Charles Frazier

FREDERICK, Md. — The Frederick County police department is looking for a 61-year-old man named Charles Frazier who went missing Feb. 19 and was last seen in Bear Den Road in Frederick, Maryland.

Frazier was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with a tan stripe, black sweatpants and black shoes. 

The Frederick County Police Department is searching for Frazier in the Worman Mill and Waterside areas.

Residents who live in the area are encouraged to check around their homes in sheds or outbuildings. Residents are also encouraged to look at any surveillance cameras they may have outside of their homes to see if Frazier has been spotted.

Police said, residents may see search dog teams operating in the area. 

Anyone with any information on Frazier or his whereabouts can contact the Frederick Police Department at 301-600-2102.

