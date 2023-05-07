'You killed him' | Video shows boys running from scene after a Lyft driver is shot in D.C.

Investigators have identified the victim, as 31-year-old Lyft driver Nasrat Ahmad Yar of Alexandria.

WASHINGTON — Surveillance video in Northeast D.C. shows four boys running away from the scene following the shooting of a Lyft driver early Monday morning.

A single gunshot rings in the 400 block of 11th Street Northeast just after midnight. One boy is heard saying, "You killed him," another responds, "He was reaching bro."

DC Police officers say they found a man with a single gunshot wound close to his car. He died later in an area hospital.

Investigators have identified the victim as Nasrat Ahmad Yar, 31, a Lyft driver from Alexandria.

"He was about to get out," a boy is heard saying seconds later in the video. The boy is heard repeating, "He was reaching bro."

Jackelyn who lives on the block says she learned about the homicide after reading a WUSA9 article. She took it upon herself to not only find the video from that night, but also provide it to D.C. investigators.

"There's like a lot of questions we should be asking like: Why do these kids have access to a gun? Will they be held accountable? Why don't they comprehend life-altering consequences of pulling the trigger. Who is this person?" Jackelyn told WUSA9.

The Northeast D.C. neighborhood is shaken up by the incident, but Jackelyn says she has decided to share the video and speak out because she wants to warn other residents.

"The public should know that this occurred and that there is four kids running around with a gun. You often hear about juveniles going on carjacking sprees like 10, 13 times in a row," she said.

Jackelyn says neighbors have told her that Nasrat is an immigrant and father.

In a statement, Lyft said, "Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat's loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy. We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation."

A $25,000 reward is being offered for anyone that can provide information that will result in an arrest in this case.