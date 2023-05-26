Police: Woman hospitalized after gunman fired into her car in DC

Police are searching for a red or burnt orange 2012-2014 Nissan Rouge in connection to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for the person who opened fire on another car while at a stoplight in Southeast D.C. Thursday morning. A woman was hospitalized, but is expected to recover.

According to an incident report, DC Police were called to the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast around 7 a.m. because of a ShotSpotter report of eight rounds being heard in the area. Responding officers searched the area and found a blue Ford Fusion with the engine running and multiple bullet holes in the passenger side of the car. The door was open and the driver was not inside.

Police continued to search the area and found a woman walking down the sidewalk at the intersection of Chesapeake Street Southeast and Southern Avenue Southeast.

The woman told police a red vehicle drove up beside hers and began firing into her vehicle, then took off.

The vehicle, thought to be a red or burnt orange 2012-2014 Nissan Rogue was captured on surveillance cameras. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle to call them.