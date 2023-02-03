Former College Park mayor arrested on child porn charges denied bail

Patrick Wojahn, who resigned as mayor of College Park, Maryland as of March 1, is charged with 56 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A former Maryland mayor charged with more than 50 counts of possession and distribution of child pornography will remain in jail until his next court date.

Patrick Wojahn, who served as mayor of College Park, Maryland until he resigned on Wednesday, was arrested Thursday and charged with 40 counts of possession of child exploitative material and 16 counts of distribution of child exploitative material. He made his first court appearance Monday morning.

Prosecutors argued letting him go home would be like “releasing [Wojahn] back to the scene of the crime” because his “choice of weapon is the internet.” While Wojahn did not have contact with minors, the attorneys argued "people like him" create a market for those who abuse children.

The judge sided with prosecutors and denied bail for Wojahn, saying the decision was made 'for the safety of the children."

Held with NO BOND.



Courtroom was incredibly emotional.



Judge said this was done “for the safety of the children.”



His husband and mother were both in courtroom and were crying and hugging after decision made. @wusa9 https://t.co/th8yMPwzAu — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) March 6, 2023

Police have been investigating Wojahn since Feb. 17, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified them that a social media account operating in the county possessed and distributed suspected child pornography. The image and videos had been uploaded onto a social media account in January 2023. Investigators were able to determine that the account belonged to Wojahn.

A search warrant was served at Wojahn's home Tuesday. Detectives were able to recover multiple cell phones, a storage device, a tablet and a computer. Officers with the Prince George's Police Department obtained criminal charges against Wojahn and he was taken into custody early Thursday.

The official site for College Park, Maryland stated that the mayor submitted his letter of resignation on Wednesday, the day before the arrest. Here is the full statement:

"Last night, after business hours, Mayor Patrick L. Wojahn submitted his letter of resignation as Mayor of the City of College Park, effective immediately on March 2. Mayor Wojahn has served in this position since 2015 and on Council since 2007. The City of College Park thanks Mayor Wojahn for his many years of dedicated service.

Effective immediately, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell will serve as presiding officer until a Special Election is held and a new Mayor has been sworn in. Per the City Charter, a Special Election must be held within 65 days. The City’s Board of Election Supervisors will convene to schedule the date of the Special Election. Details about the upcoming Special Election, including candidate packets and voting information, will be posted on the City’s website at www.collegeparkmd.gov. The candidate elected as Mayor in the Special Election will serve until the next Mayor is seated following the Nov. 5, 2023 General Election."

The City Council voted unanimously Thursday to remove Wojahn from all positions, titles, and authorities in the city. The City’s Board of Election Supervisors will vote on a date for a Special Election during Tuesday’s Council meeting.

"We are shocked and disturbed by the news; what has come to light in this investigation is a total surprise to us," the City of College Park wrote in its official statement. "The City knows that this news is distressing and difficult for our community, and we encourage our residents to seek any help they feel necessary to work through this trying time."