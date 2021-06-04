Silver Spring food truck owner heartbroken after stolen truck found badly damaged

On Friday, Montgomery County police continued to search for whoever stole James Turner's food truck earlier this week.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The owner of a stolen food truck received heartbreaking news this week when he learned the truck had been found badly damaged and stripped of equipment and wires.

James Turner had worked for months to start his Turner Beltway Bistro Food Truck and spent over $50,000 getting everything set.

Over the past few weeks, he checked off all the necessities: from outfitting the truck and getting a special license for it to finalizing the menu and having the truck pass a health inspection.

However, earlier this week, Turner's business took an unfortunate turn when he went to the lot along Brookville Road where he left the truck.

"It was less than two weeks away from being fully operational," said Turner, who also worked a second job at a restaurant to help pay for the project. "When we got to the truck, it was just an empty space. It was like, did the truck get towed?”

Turner called tow companies and the local police department.

Later on, the search to find his missing food truck revealed it had been stolen.

Two days after he reported the case to the police, officers found the truck abandoned over an hour away in Charles County.

According to investigators, the truck was found spray-painted and stripped of both equipment and wires.

#UPDATE: Viewers have asked about the stolen food truck in Silver Spring



Investigators found the truck over an hour away in Charles Co. @mcpnews sent me photos. Truck has been painted over and stripped of equipment and wires.



Spoke to owner by phone. He’s heartbroken. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/m458WgmJW7 — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) June 4, 2021

"It’s heartbreaking, honestly," said Turner on Friday. "Now it’s pretty much gone. There was a good amount of damage.”

The Montgomery County Police Department told WUSA 9 that the search to find a suspect continues to be a challenge.

Days after the crime, there are no leads and no descriptions of whoever could be responsible.

For Turner, the focus now shifts to what to do next.

He planned to open the food truck before starting his own catering company and offering private chef dinners, however, the loss of the truck has led to plenty of disappointment and confusion.

"I have a broad timeframe if approved for another truck. It would probably take three or four months," he said. "I’m just trying to figure out what’s going to be best and just try and have a direction.”