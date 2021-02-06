Stolen Silver Spring food truck found in Charles County after 2 days

The theft happened this Tuesday on Brookville Road in Silver Spring, police say.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police say they have located a food truck that was stolen earlier this week from a Silver Spring business owner.

The truck, according to Montgomery County police, was located Thursday afternoon unoccupied in Charles County, Maryland. At this time, no suspects are in custody in connection to the crime – as detectives said they are continuing to investigate this case.

The theft happened this Tuesday on Brookville Road in Silver Spring, police said.

WUSA9 spoke to James Turner, the owner of Turner Beltway Bistro Food Truck, who said he had just finished getting the truck approved with the health department last Monday and spent a lot of money to get it running for business before it was stolen.

Update: The food truck has been located unoccupied in Charles County, Maryland. No suspects in custody. Montgomery County detectives continue to investigate this case. pic.twitter.com/T4wHUHnLev — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 3, 2021

Turner said he parked the truck at the Brookville Road location Monday and locked everything up before he left. He came back to the location a week later after working his regular job to show an employee the truck and he said it was gone.

"I kind of got that empty feeling in my stomach and was like, 'what is going on?'" Turner said.

He told WUSA9 that he had done pretty much everything he needed to have it be useable for the public and that he is "pretty demoralized." Turner reports spending about $52,000 on equipment in the truck and licensing for approval.

Turner took us to where the truck was stolen and in an emotional plea, he said that he's going to have to put things on hold.