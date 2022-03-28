x
Police: Man found stabbed to death in Lanham apartment

Prince George's County detectives say they don't believe it is a random crime.

LANHAM, Md. — Prince George's County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Monday morning in Lanham, Maryland. 

Around 1:20 a.m. detectives were called to the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road for a reported stabbing. Once on scene, police said they found a man suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. Police say the man died before he could be transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

"Preliminarily, detectives don’t believe this is a random crime," PGPD tweeted Monday morning. "We are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone that has information is asked to call the Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app. All information can be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available. 

