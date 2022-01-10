Deputies investigate suspicious death in Frederick, Maryland

No suspects are in custody at this time.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious death that happened in Frederick County Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an unidentified person dead in the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Detectives have not said how the victim died but the case is being investigated as a suspicious death. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at (301) 600-1046 and reference case # 22-003169.

