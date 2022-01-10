x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Deputies investigate suspicious death in Frederick, Maryland

No suspects are in custody at this time.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious death that happened in Frederick County Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an unidentified person dead in the 5700 block of Stoney Creek Drive around 4:15 p.m. 

Detectives have not said how the victim died but the case is being investigated as a suspicious death. No suspects are in custody at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at (301) 600-1046 and reference case # 22-003169. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Woman and 8-year-old son killed by teenage family member, police say

The victims have been identified as 44-year-old Taledia Oxley and her 8-year-old son Asa Oxley. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube Channel. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Maryland Gov. Hogan expands "Re-Fund The Police" initiative to $500 mil