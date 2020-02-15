MIDLAND, Va. — The Fauquier County sheriff’s office responded to a reported shooting at a residence in Midland Friday evening, where a woman and 7-year-old child were found dead.

According to the sheriff's office, a man who called 911 said he arrived home, in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road, and found his wife and a 7-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds. The man told 911 that he was confronted by a 17-year-old male family member, who fired several shots at him. The caller escaped from the home, and then called 911, according to the sheriff's office.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said the 17-year-old shooter barricaded himself in the home and police are on scene.

The sheriff's office has asked neighbors to shelter in place and avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

