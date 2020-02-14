ROCKVILLE, Md. — A woman was taken into custody after a fatal stabbing in Rockville, Montgomery County police said.

Officers were called at 11:16 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of W. Montgomery Avenue on the report of a stabbing, police said.

Authorities said they found an injured man. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The victim has not yet been identified.

A woman, who police said knew the victim, was taken into custody. She has not yet been identified.

It's unclear what led to the stabbing, or what, if any charges, are pending.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

