15, 16-year-old boys charged in Silver Spring and Takoma Park carjackings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County police have arrested and charged two teen boys for their alleged roles in three carjackings in Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

One boy has been identified as 16-year-old Jahmius Brown of Washington, D.C. and the other has remained anonymous, referred to by police as a 15-year-old juvenile who is also from D.C.

The pair allegedly spent the early hours of the morning stealing cars at midnight, 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. Police also say they held up some of their victims at gunpoint.

The two boys were eventually found on Aug. 30 inside one of the stolen vehicles and arrested.

Detectives continue to work to determine if these suspects are involved in additional crimes in Montgomery County and are coordinating their investigations with law enforcement agencies in surrounding jurisdictions.