DC armed carjacker targets vehicle with mom, child inside

The frightening incident happened Wednesday just past 6 p.m.

WASHINGTON — An armed carjacker targeted a car that was occupied by a mother and child Wednesday evening in Northeast, D.C.

The incident took place at 4th and F Street just past 6 p.m., and police found the mom and child a short time after, however, they are still on the lookout for the car.

The pair was left unharmed. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Just hours before the family was targeted, the Metropolitan Police Department and Prince George’s County Police held a joint press conference about recent carjackings in the DMV. The pair said carjackings involved teenagers are up 2 to 1 compared to adults.

2021 was one of the worst years in recent history for carjackings. According to leaders, of the 132 carjackings in D.C., 85 of those arrested were under the age of 18. Across the border, 152 carjackings, 86 of them by a juvenile.