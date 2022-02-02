x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

DC armed carjacker targets vehicle with mom, child inside

The frightening incident happened Wednesday just past 6 p.m.

WASHINGTON — An armed carjacker targeted a car that was occupied by a mother and child Wednesday evening in Northeast, D.C. 

The incident took place at 4th and F Street just past 6 p.m., and police found the mom and child a short time after, however, they are still on the lookout for the car. 

The pair was left unharmed. No suspect information has been released at this time. 

Just hours before the family was targeted, the Metropolitan Police Department and Prince George’s County Police held a joint press conference about recent carjackings in the DMV. The pair said carjackings involved teenagers are up 2 to 1 compared to adults.

2021 was one of the worst years in recent history for carjackings. According to leaders, of the 132 carjackings in D.C., 85 of those arrested were under the age of 18. Across the border, 152 carjackings, 86 of them by a juvenile.

RELATED: 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

George Washington University student, service dog kicked out of class, teacher under fire