Fatal armed robbery in DC prompts calls for increased security at construction sites

The D.C. Latino Caucus says not enough is being done to protect vulnerable workers who have become targets of armed robberies.

WASHINGTON — A memorial is growing on the Howard University Campus where construction worker Rafael Gomez was killed Thursday morning during what police say was an attempted robbery turned fatal.

The 34-year-old's death has prompted the District's largest Latino political engagement group to speak out against what they say is a growing issue.

"We continuously get reports of construction workers being targeted in this way," Jose Barrios, the president of the DC Latino Caucus, told WUSA9.

DC Police have not provided details about what the robber or robbers were attempting to take from Gomez before the shooting.

"They're considered to be easy targets because they have no protection at the sites that they work on, and there might be language barriers as well as a fear of the police or the government."

Barrios said they are pressuring to protect these vulnerable workers that are contributing to the constant growth of the District.

"Whether it's security cameras, whether it's lights, or a security guard presence there is more that can be done to protect these workers from the harm that they are currently experiencing," Barrios said.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Latino liaison unit provides safety training for construction workers across the District.

Gomez's coworkers told WUSA9 off camera that they are scared to return back to the scene where their friend was killed.

No arrests have been made in the homicide case, but police continue searching for the vehicle of interest, described as a white Nissan SUV, last seen bearing Maryland tags 5EW6340.