Police looking for 4 men who broke into Virginia Wegmans and stole from its pharmacy

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are looking for information about four men who they say broke into and stole from a Wegmans in Fairfax County Sunday morning.

At 3:05 a.m., four men forced their way into the Wegmans located at 7905 Hilltop Village Center Drive, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

According to police, the men then forced the pharmacy gate open and stole items.

The suspects wore dark clothing and masks and were seen driving away in a light-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), or online at the Fairfax County Crime Solvers website. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars.

