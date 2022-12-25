Man shot to death, another hospitalized after shooting outside Afro Lounge

Police are looking for two men who were last seen fleeing in a dark SUV.

WASHINGTON — A man has died and another person was sent to the hospital after a shooting outside a lounge in Northwest D.C. Saturday.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Afro Lounge located in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue after hearing the sounds of gunshots just before 1 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services were summoned to provide aid but found no signs consistent with life.

The man, who was later identified as 50-year-old Richard Antonio Joseph, of Alexandria, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A second person was also found shot at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

DC police are looking for two Black men who were last seen fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

The case remains under investigation.

The MPD offers a reward of up $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be sent to the department's text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.